Dramatic multi-vehicle crash results in no serious injuries

Local News, News November 5th, 2026

A dramatic collision at a busy St. John’s intersection Wednesday evening remarkably resulted in no reported serious injuries.

At about 8:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road, near the Avalon Mall. A three-vehicle collision had occurred, resulting in extensive damage to all three vehicles, and causing two of them to come to rest on a sidewalk.

First responders initially had difficulty identifying and locating all of the occupants of the vehicles. Several people left the scene soon after the collision and language barriers complicated the task of finding them. Upwards of a dozen people were involved in the crash including several children and youth. Paramedics and police had to go to a nearby restaurant to locate and assess some individuals.

Traffic was slowed in the area, until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a dramatic collision on Kenmount Road on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)