Yorkville University and Toronto Film School Sign Partnership with Qalipu First Nation

Local News, News, Travel November 5th, 2026

Qalipu First Nation, Yorkville University, and Toronto film school have officially formalized a new partnership to expand access to post-secondary education to support the educational success of qalipu members.

The signed five-year memorandum of understanding was signed in Corner Brook on Wednesday.

The partnership will through Yorkville university will provide a 25 per cent tuition bursary to Qalipu members enrolled in eligible programs at Yorkville University, or Toronto film school.

Yorkville will also provide a 15 per cent tuition bursary to Qalipu members and their spouses and dependents enrolled in eligible programs. the application fee will also be waived for members.

This partnership is more than financial assistance – Yorkville university and Qalipu will work together to identify and develop strategies to to increase post-secondary, and graduate educational recruitment, retention and graduation rates for indigenous students at the university and film school, as well as contributing broader efforts to support indigenous student success across the Canadian post-secondary environment.

More details can be found here.