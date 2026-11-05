Driver escapes injury after striking moose on Outer Ring Road
The driver of a van is lucky to have escaped injury after striking a moose on the Outer Ring Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway shortly before 8:00 p.m.. The driver of a delivery-type van had struck a moose, causing extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. The driver of the van reportedly sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.
Police closed the eastbound lanes of the highway until a wildlife official could arrive to dispatch the injured animal and remove it from the roadway.