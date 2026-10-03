Regiment riding early momentum into another home weekend with games set for tonight and Sunday

News, Sports October 3rd, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment is back in action tonight at Mary Brown’s Centre, looking to build on an impressive opening stretch to its second season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Newfoundland has collected five points through its first four games, with the club showing plenty of offensive firepower while quickly establishing a strong home-ice atmosphere. That was evident last weekend when the Regiment erupted for a 6-0 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. After dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to Halifax the previous night, Newfoundland responded with four goals in the opening period and never looked back. St. John’s native Ben Veitch was among the contributors. The 2026 Hockey Canada world under-18 gold medallist scored his first goal of the season in the victory, adding to what has already been a productive start for the young forward. Veitch currently has five points through four games.