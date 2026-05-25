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Recognizing family medicine as a specialty; province and NLMA working together

Health, News

Recognizing the crucial role that family doctors play in delivering health care, the province announced this week it intends to work with the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association to begin the process of formally recognizing family medicine as a specialty.

The province says having family medicine as a specialty would emphasize the importance of primary care and reward the time, patient complexity and administrative work that family doctors manage. The current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the NLMA was signed in September 2025, with next negotiations to begin in June 2027.

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