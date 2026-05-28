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RCMP warn of historic military munition discovered near St. George’s

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Bay St. George RCMP was advised Wednesday that a historic military munition was discovered near St. George’s. The item was voluntarily turned over to the RCMP. 

“The item has been secured and will be continuously monitored until experts with the Department of National Defence can properly dispose of it,” the RCMP said in a statement. “These experts have been already been engaged and will arrive in the province as soon as possible.”

Out of an abundance of caution, officers are currently going door-to-door in the immediate area surrounding the RCMP detachment on Oregon Drive in Stephenville, where the item is being stored, to advise residents of the risk and help them in voluntarily evacuating the area, if they feel safer doing so. 

The RCMP detachment on Oregon Drive in Stephenville will be closed to the public until further notice. To report an incident that requires a police response, but is not an emergency, please contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP). In an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

Updates will be provided as new information is available.

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