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RNC Charge 29-Year Old for Assault at Health Sciences Centre

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On May 13th, RNC patrol services were called to an assault in progress at the Health Sciences Centre. There, officers spoke to the complainant and several witnesses, who identified the 29-year old man responsible, but he had fled the scene. During a later service call, the man was located near Topsail Road and arrested without incident. He has been charged with Assault With a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Causing a Disturbance, Breach of Release Order, and Breach of Probation. He was held for court.

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