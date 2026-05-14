RNC Charge 29-Year Old for Assault at Health Sciences Centre

News May 14th, 2026

On May 13th, RNC patrol services were called to an assault in progress at the Health Sciences Centre. There, officers spoke to the complainant and several witnesses, who identified the 29-year old man responsible, but he had fled the scene. During a later service call, the man was located near Topsail Road and arrested without incident. He has been charged with Assault With a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Causing a Disturbance, Breach of Release Order, and Breach of Probation. He was held for court.