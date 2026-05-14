Construction safety advocates urge drivers to slow down in work zones

News May 14th, 2026

Construction season is ramping up across the province, and safety advocates are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.

Roadside construction crews face dangerous conditions every day while directing traffic and working around heavy machinery. Advocates say many incidents in work zones can be prevented when motorists obey posted signage and reduce their speed.

Officials say 106 workers in the province have died over the past five years as a result of occupational disease or workplace incidents.

The annual Cones Out campaign is highlighting four key safety reminders for drivers: slow down, use the zipper merge technique, stay alert, and be respectful to roadside workers.

Organizers say while delays in construction zones can be frustrating, the goal is to ensure both workers and motorists make it home safely.