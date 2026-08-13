RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West seizes drugs during traffic stop

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

A 43-year-old woman was arrested by RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West on Wednesday night after a traffic stop in Corner Brook resulted in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On August 12, RCMP-RNC JFO West stopped a vehicle in the City of Corner Brook as part of an ongoing investigation. With the assistance of RNC Operational Patrol Services, officers located and seized quantities of cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

Michelle Chantelle Major, 43, of Pasadena was released from custody with conditions, and is expected to appear in Corner Brook Provincial Court on November 17, 2026. She faces charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

JFO West, which includes dedicated police officers from both the RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of Newfoundland.