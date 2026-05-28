RCMP responding to found munition, assisting with voluntary evacuations

Justice, News May 28th, 2026

On Wednesday, Bay St. George RCMP was advised that a historic military munition was discovered near St. George’s. That item was voluntarily turned over to the RCMP.

The item has been secured and will be continuously monitored until experts with the Department of National Defence can properly dispose of it. These experts have been already been engaged and will arrive in the province as soon as possible.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador says it is proceeding with an abundance of caution. Officers are currently going door-to-door in the immediate area surrounding the RCMP detachment on Oregon Drive in Stephenville (where the item is being stored) to advise residents of the risk and assist them in voluntarily evacuating the area, if they feel safer doing so.

The RCMP detachment on Oregon Drive in Stephenville will be closed to the public until further notice. To report an incident that requires a police response, but is not an emergency, please contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP). In an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

Updates will be provided as new information is available.