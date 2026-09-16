RCMP looking to identify suspect involved in recent Lewisporte thefts

Local News, News September 16th, 2026

Police in Lewisporte are investigating a string of recent thefts in the area, and are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle captured by surveillance cameras.

Between August 28 and September 14, Lewisporte RCMP responded to four reports of break and enter, theft and mischief in the area. This includes two break-ins at a gas station on Main Street, resulting in the theft of tobacco and alcohol products, and incidents at two more local businesses, causing damage to vehicles and property.

The same vehicle has been caught on surveillance cameras at all four crimes. It is a white panel, or cargo van, with a roof rack, and it appears to have wood or plastic covering one of the rear passenger side windows.

Anyone information about this individual, the vehicle or any of these crimes, contact Lewisporte RCMP at 709-535-8637. To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers.