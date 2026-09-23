RCMP investigating damage to ATM in Bishop’s Falls

Justice, News September 23rd, 2026

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to an alarm at the town office in Bishop’s Falls early Tuesday morning. There, police discovered signs of forced entry inside and extensive damages caused to an automatic banking machine on site.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. on September 22, police responded to the town hall facilities on Main Street in Bishop’s Falls. Officers arrived on scene and searched the building after finding the ATM vestibule filled with smoke.

No fires were located, and the Bishop’s Falls Fire Department responded to the scene as a precaution. Officers believe the use of power tools during the break-in caused the smoke.

Extensive damages were discovered inside the building, including to the automated teller banking machine and initial findings suggest that no cash was taken.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services section has been engaged in the ongoing investigation, which police say is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.