Provincial homeowner support programs launching next week

News September 22nd, 2026

More Newfoundland and Labrador residents will soon have access to support that helps them remain in their homes longer, as Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) begins accepting applications next week for two expanded and enhanced programs.



NLHC’s Home Repair Program helps low-income homeowners who need to make vital repairs to their homes. As announced in May 2026, changes to this program include:

· Doubling the forgivable loan from $5,000 to $10,000 (from $6,500 to $13,000 in Labrador).

· Increasing the lifetime maximum amount of funding that homeowners can get from the program, from $12,500 to $30,000.

· The waiting time to reapply for the program has also been reduced, from seven years to five years.

· The requirement for pre-and post-inspections by NLHC has been removed.



The income threshold for the Home Repair Program is $42,500 ($65,000 in Labrador). For more information and applications, click here.



The Home Modification Program helps homeowners make accessibility modifications to their homes. Improvements to this program include:

· Doubling the forgivable loan from $7,500 to $15,000.

· Removing the requirement for a recommendation from an occupational therapist for minor modifications like handrails and grab bars.

· Removing the requirement for pre-and post- inspections by NLHC for minor modifications.

The income threshold for the Home Modification Program is $51,500 ($65,000 in Labrador). Occupational therapist recommendations will still be required for major work like bathroom modification or ramp installation. For more information and applications, click here.



The expansion and improvements to these programs were made possible from an annualized investment of $7.3 million introduced in Budget 2026.