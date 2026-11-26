News November 26th, 2026

Pleaman Forsey, Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, today announced continued support to ensure volunteer ground search and rescue teams are well equipped and always prepared to respond to emergencies.

The Provincial Government will continue to commit $1 million annually to the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association (NL-SARA) for equipment and training. This continued investment will help NL-SARA allocate funding and resources as necessary to strengthen search and rescue capacity across the province.

Minister Forsey was joined by the Honourable Paul Dinn, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and MHA for Topsail-Paradise, NL-SARA president Harry Blackmore and members of provincial Search and Rescue organizations.

NL-SARA currently has 30 Ground Search and Rescue teams in the province, including 11 in Labrador, with over 900 members. Local ground searches are legally the responsibility of police authorities, which deploy teams when required via NL-SARA.

The Provincial Government stands by its platform commitment to ensure safer communities and help support first responders, both paid and volunteer, through a $7 million investment to support firefighting and emergency services resources throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Budget 2026 also committed to doubling the Volunteer Firefighter and Search and Rescue Tax Credits.