Nationwide study for CAA finds an average of 4.5 pedestrian-car near misses in school crossings every day

News November 14th, 2026

New research commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has found an alarming average of 4.5 pedestrians a day are nearly being hit at crossings located on the way to school.

The research used video cameras and AI analysis to monitor 30 school crosswalks in 11 Canadian cities over five school days. Researchers recorded 660 total near misses during the short study period, meaning one in 84 crossing pedestrians was involved in a near collision with a vehicle.

“CAA Clubs have been involved in programs to keep our kids safe on the way to school for decades. This study shows there is a lot of work still to do,” said Ian Jack, Vice President of Public Affairs for CAA National. “This groundbreaking work not only shines a light on the ongoing danger but offers evidence

of what can work to reduce risks.”

The study found that, among the school-zone crossings studied, those that incorporated a traffic signal, stop sign or roundabout had a near-miss rate 20 times lower than those that did not. The study also reinforced research that has found that lower speed limits in school zones can reduce the instance of life-threatening injuries.

School-zone and reduced-speed-zone signage were also associated with fewer conflicts. Crossings without this signage had a 67 per cent higher overall conflict rate than those with it. The findings highlight the importance of examining crossing design, traffic controls and the hours during which safety measures are in effect.