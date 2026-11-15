NEWS

News

Applications open for Accessible Taxi and Busing Grants

News, Politics

Applications are now open for the Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant, a program that helps increase transportation options for people who require accessible transportation.

Accessible and reliable transportation is essential to ensuring that persons with disabilities can fully participate in their communities, access services, pursue employment and education opportunities, and maintain social connections.

The Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant reflects government’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion and improving quality of life for persons with disabilities. By supporting access to accessible vehicles, the program helps expand transportation services in communities across the province and promotes greater independence and participation for those who rely on accessible transportation.

Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, Indigenous governments and organizations, municipalities, and local service districts.

Applications are open until December 14. To apply for the Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant and for more information, please visit our website. If you have further questions, please contact the Disability Policy Office at disabilitypolicy@gov.nl.ca, call 709-729-6279 or toll-free 1-888-729-6279. Video Relay Service calls are welcome, and applications are available in alternate formats on request.

Related Articles

Opposition continues scrutiny of Churchill Falls deal in House of Assembly
Read more
Campaign launched to encourage more respect, less bullying toward municipal councillors
Read more
Premier Wakeham to deliver opening remarks at Mineral Resources Review 2026
Read more
U.S. midterm elections put President Donald Trump’s second term to the test
Read more
Many N.L. seniors to get $500 cost-of-living relief payment
Read more
Newfoundland and Labrador seniors 65+ to receive $500 cost-of-living bonus
Read more
Back to top