Applications open for Accessible Taxi and Busing Grants

News, Politics November 15th, 2026

Applications are now open for the Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant, a program that helps increase transportation options for people who require accessible transportation.

Accessible and reliable transportation is essential to ensuring that persons with disabilities can fully participate in their communities, access services, pursue employment and education opportunities, and maintain social connections.

The Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant reflects government’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusion and improving quality of life for persons with disabilities. By supporting access to accessible vehicles, the program helps expand transportation services in communities across the province and promotes greater independence and participation for those who rely on accessible transportation.

Eligible applicants include individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, Indigenous governments and organizations, municipalities, and local service districts.

Applications are open until December 14. To apply for the Accessible Taxi and Busing Grant and for more information, please visit our website. If you have further questions, please contact the Disability Policy Office at disabilitypolicy@gov.nl.ca, call 709-729-6279 or toll-free 1-888-729-6279. Video Relay Service calls are welcome, and applications are available in alternate formats on request.