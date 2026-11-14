Help shape Newfoundland and Labrador’s Rural Revitalization Strategy

News, Politics November 14th, 2026

The provincial government wants to hear from people throughout Newfoundland and Labrador as it develops its Rural Revitalization Strategy.

Residents, municipalities, Indigenous Governments and Organizations, businesses, community groups and local leaders are invited to share the opportunities, challenges and priorities that matter most in their communities.

Next week, consultation sessions will be held on:

Monday (November 16) and Tuesday (November 17) in Harbour Breton and St. Alban’s.

and Wednesday (November 18) and Thursday (November 19) in Fogo , Twillingate and Lewisporte.

, and Thursday (November 19) and Friday (November 20) in Eastport, Gander and New-Wes-Valley.

Register here. Venue address details will be emailed to registered attendees 24 hours ahead of the event.

Interested participants can take part by:

Registering for an in-person or virtual consultation session, taking place throughout the province.

Completing the online questionnaire at EngageNL.

Providing written submissions by mail or email.

Written submissions may be emailed to RuralRevitalization@gov.nl.ca or mailed to:

Rural Revitalization Strategy

Natural Resources Building

50 Elizabeth Avenue

P.O. Box 8700

St. John’s, NL A1B 4J6