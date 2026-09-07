Labour Day weekend brings parades, family events and free provincial park entry across N.L.

News September 7th, 2026

The long Labour Day weekend is upon us, and many are enjoying the last weekend before kids get back to school. It’s also an opportunity to reflect on contributions of workers past and present.

Annual walks and parades will be taking place across the province Monday, bringing unions together to advocate for ongoing worker rights. Grand Falls-Windsor is getting ready to mark Labour Day with its 108th annual parade.

Corner Brook

Family Fun Day & BBQ, Margaret Bowater Park, O’Connell Drive, Corner Brook

1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Central

Parade with Family Day BBQ and Concert, Starts at Main Street Grand Falls Windsor (Old CN Station), Finishes at Grand Falls Windsor Town Hall, High Street

Parade from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.; concert in the park from 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Labrador West

Family Fun Day Event. Labrador City Centennial Playground

2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

St. John’s

Union walk starting at Quidi Vidi Lake, St. John’s, from 11:15 a.m.–12:00 p.m., followed by a Family BBQ at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56, Pleasantville, St. John’s.

The province is also offering free vehicle entry to all provincial parks on Monday. Inviting residents and visitors the chance to explore beautiful parks and hiking trails, with family and friends.