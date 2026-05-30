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Proud home of Jacob Lewis: 2025 Canada’s Got Talent winner secures name on welcome home sign

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The pride of Butlerville now has his name on the welcome home sign.

As you drive into his hometown, it now says “Proud Home of Jacob Lewis. Canada’s Got Talent 2025 Winner”.

Jacob Lewis made not only his hometown proud when he won Canada’s Got Talent last year, he made the whole province proud. Now the town of Bay Roberts is congratulating him, and honouring his roots, with this sign at the entrance of Butlerville.

The town of Bay Roberts says they hope residents and visitors alike will join them in celebrating Lewis’ outstanding accomplishment.

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