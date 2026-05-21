NL artists represent province at East Coast Music Awards

Arts & Entertainment, News May 21st, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador artists are up for thirty-six nominations for the 2026 East Coast Music Awards. The ECMA Awards Gala is taking place May 21st, in Sydney Nova Scotia. Local awarding-winning singer/songwriter, Kellie Loder is nominated for four awards this year, and will be one of the performers to take the gala stage.

Nominees from the province received significant recognition across a range of ECMA categories, including Classical Composer of the Year, securing three of the five nominations, and Group of the Year, with three of six nominations. Country artist Mallory Johnson leads local nominations with five.

The 2026 East Coast Music Award & Industry Award nominees are as follows:

MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES

Artiste acadien(ne) ou francophone de l’année

• HieroPhunk & Wuzzô

• Jacques Surette

• Kristen Martell

• La famille LeBlanc

• Pierre Guitard

African Canadian Artist of the Year

• Blessing Tangban

• Judith Ifeadi

• JupiterReign

• Mayaya

• Michael J Foxx

• Rightflow

Album of the Year

• Cassie and Maggie – Gold and Coal

• Daniel James McFadyen – Back to the Country

• Goldie Boutilier – Goldie Boutilier Presents… Goldie Montana

• Kellie Loder – Transitions

• Morgan Toney – Heal The Divide

• The Irish Descendants – Those Were The Days

Blues Release of the Year

• Aging Disgracefully – Shatter the Mirror

• Angelo Spinazzola – Harp-Centric

• Geoff Arsenault – Hired Hand

• Jon Hines – Memphis Sun

• JP LeBlanc – All In My Blood / Je l’ai dans l’sang

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

• Ben Chase

• Elyse Aeryn

• Goldie Boutilier

• Lindsay Misiner

• Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen

• Sean Michael Ryan

Children’s Artist of the Year

• Donna & Andy

• Heather Feather

• Molly Whuppie

• Port-Aux-Poutines

• Sugarwoods

Classical Release of the Year

• Catherine Little & Greg Myra – Light and Dark

• Duo Concertante – MAIER FRANCK SCHUMANN: Sonatas for Violin and Piano

• India Gailey – Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth

• Jean-Guy Boisvert – Album pour la jeunesse XXI

• Jennifer King – Souvenance

Classical Composer of the Year

• Amy Brandon

• Andrew Staniland

• Bekah Simms

• Jason Noble

• Jim O’Leary

Country Release of the Year

• Danny Drouin – Five O’clock Shadow

• Jamie Fontaine – Jamie Fontaine

• Mallory Johnson – Over the Party

• The Mainlanders – Just About Ready

• The Martin Boys – Burn the Boats

Dance Release of the Year

• Apryll Aileen – Take Me

• Cloverdale – Dream Operator

• PINEO & LOEB – Love Yourself

• potem – What I Gotta Be

• Will Rad – Wonderland

Electronic Release of the Year

• Andrew Staniland – Dancer Portrait No. 4

• Green Eyes, Witch Hands – Gin

• HieroPhunk & Wuzzô – Fait de Terre

• Lee Rosevere – Float (Part 3)

• Rich Aucoin – Frequency Modulation

2026 TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year

• Andre Pettipas

• Bailey Jordan-Neil

• Cassie and Maggie

• Charlie A’Court

• Daniel James McFadyen

• DeeDee Austin

• Goldie Boutilier

• Kellie Loder

• Mallory Johnson

• Rachel Cousins

• Richard Wood

2026 TD Fans’ Choice Video of the Year

• Aaron MacDonald – Beaches and Bands

• Ben Chase – Small Town Talking

• Brett Matthews – Lucky Ones

• Burry – TV Glow

• Daniel James McFadyen – Landmine

• Elyse Aeryn – Unstoppable

• Goldie Boutilier – Favorite Fear

• Justin Fancy – Break My Heart Again

• Kellie Loder – When We Kiss

• Mallory Johnson – fck that

Folk Release of the Year

• Daniel James McFadyen – Back to the Country

• Joel Plaskett – One Real Reveal

• Justin Fancy – Shelter From the Storms

• Logan Richard – Character Traits

• Mallory Johnson – Over the Party

Fusion Release of the Year

• Claire Porter – Time Alone

• Diana Delirio – Junto a mí

• Jason Noble & Steve Cowan – Folk Suite

• Morgan Toney – Golden Regalia

• Sacred Wolf Singers & Simon Walls – Powwow Crow Hopper

Global Music Release of the Year

• Ana Luísa Ramos – Clareia (Live)

• Dee Hernandez – Danzón

• Diana Delirio – Junto a mí

• HieroPhunk – Dragon Bone

• XIA-3 – Interworlds

Group of the Year

• Cassie and Maggie

• Les Hay Babies

• Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts

• The Irish Descendants

• Two Hours Traffic

• XIA-3

Indigenous Artist of the Year

• Bailey Jordan-Neil

• Gearl

• Joseph Rue

• Little Stone Crow

• Morgan Toney

• Summer Bennett

Instrumental Release of the Year

• Adam Cicchillitti – Lyrique

• Andrew Staniland – The Laws of Nature

• Jennifer King – Souvenance

• Joel Miller – What If?

• Richard Wood – Richard Wood Live! An Evening of Celtic Music

Jazz Release of the Year

• Atlantic Jazz Collective feat. Norma Winstone & Joe LaBarbera – Seascape

• Claire Porter – Time Alone

• Joe Bowden – Music Is Life

• Joel Miller – What If?

• Kevin Brunkhorst – After the Fire

Loud Release of the Year

• Dali Van Gogh – Wicked Way

• Direwolf – Thunder Calls

• The Order of the Precious Blood – Dark Hallucinations

• Thunderor – Cape Breton Home

• Where Giants Once Stood – Dead To You

Pop Release of the Year

• Brett Matthews – Lucky Ones

• DeeDee Austin – Somebody New

• Logan Richard – The Grass Is Blue (Everywhere I Go)

• Maggie Andrew – How to Sing for Money

• Rachel Cousins – Nora

Producer of the Year

• Aaron Lewis

• Clint Curtis

• Cloverdale

• Colin Buchanan

• Daniel Adams

R&B / Soul Release of the Year

• Godwin Ohuabunwa – MY MEDICINE

• Judith Ifeadi – Fooling Me

• JupiterReign – All Mine

• Lindsay Misiner – I Saw an Angel

• Mayaya – Tha Vodou

Rap / Hip-Hop Release of the Year

• Gearl – Gearl Ji’j

• HINCH – Poetry Is the Art of Death

• Michael J Foxx – Off the Stoop Vol. 1

• Siddhu Sneh – i am

• Todd. – Plus One

Release of the Year

• Ben Chase – Saltwater Cowboy

• DeeDee Austin – Somebody New

• Elyse Aeryn – Unstoppable

• Kelly McMichael – Open (Hurts to Have a Heart)

• Mallory Johnson – the circus

• Rich Aucoin – Synthetic: Season 4

Rock / Alternative Release of the Year

• Absolute Losers – In the Crowd

• Goldie Boutilier – Goldie Boutilier Presents… Goldie Montana

• Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts – Nostalgia Attack

• Strange Plants – Strange Plants

• Two Hours Traffic – I Never See You Anymore

• XIA-3 – Interworlds

Roots Release of the Year

• Cassie and Maggie – Gold and Coal

• Charlie A’Court – San Palarino

• Mike McKenna Jr. – Smokey Mountain High

• Morgan Toney – Heal The Divide

• Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen – The Way We Roll

• Shane Pendergast – Winter Grace

Solo Artist of the Year

• Daniel James McFadyen

• Goldie Boutilier

• Kelly McMichael

• Logan Richard

• Maggie Andrew

Songwriter of the Year

• Carleton Stone

• Daniel James McFadyen

• Goldie Boutilier

• Kellie Loder

• Maggie Andrew

• Rachel Cousins

Traditional Release of the Year

• Cassie and Maggie – Gold and Coal

• La famille LeBlanc – Perdrais-je mon temps…

• Matthew Byrne – Stealing Time

• Richard Wood – Richard Wood Live! An Evening of Celtic Music

• The Irish Descendants – Those Were The Days

INDUSTRY AWARD NOMINEES

Artist Management of the Year

• Faye Williams

• Hilda Cousins

• Jayden Duplessis (NoLoveNorthern)

• Nik MacDonald

• Roger Lockyer

• Tiffany Martin

Event of the Year

• Celtic Colours International Festival

• Lawnya Vawnya 15

• Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival

• Makin’ Waves

• The Shediac Lobster Festival / Le Festival du homard de Shediac

Innovator of the Year

• Ben Chapman-Smith Music

• Chuck Boudreau

• Eirinn Fraser

• Katrina Lopes

• The Marigold Cultural Centre

Media Excellence Award

• Andrew Shaver

• Darcy Walsh

• Greg Smith

• Matt Harris

• Richard Lann

Recording Engineer of the Year

• Jamie Foulds

• John D.S. Adams

• John Mullane

• Matt Dines

• Mike “Sheppy” Shepherd

Technical Excellence Award

• Ben Czenze

• Devin Farrell

• Donnie MacNeil

• Nick Decker

Venue of the Year

• Chester Playhouse

• Colaisde na Gàidhlig / The Gaelic College

• Sanctuary Arts Centre

• The Majestic Theatre

• The Ship Pub

Visual Artist of the Year

• Anita Cazzola

• Ashley Anne Clark

• Max Kearns

• Richard Lann

• Sandra-Lee Layden

Awards Breakdown by ECMA Region

Newfoundland & Labrador: 36

Cape Breton: 26

New Brunswick: 22

Nova Scotia: 46

Prince Edward Island: 19