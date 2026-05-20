St. John’s to celebrate country’s biggest week in Canada – for the first time ever – in fall of 2027

Arts & Entertainment, News May 20th, 2026

Destination St. John’s and the Canadian Country Music Association announced today that St. John’s will be the official host city for Country Music Week 2027 and the 2027 CCMA Awards, set for Sept. 15-18, marking the first time the event will be hosted in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Known for its deep musical roots, breathtaking coastal scenery, vibrant culture, and legendary hospitality, the St. John’s region promises an unforgettable East Coast backdrop for celebrating Canada’s top country music talent in September 2027.

The event is supported through partnerships with Destination St. John’s, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), St. John’s Sports & Entertainment Ltd., and the City of St. John’s.

“We’re delighted that the Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to St. John’s in September 2027,” says provincial tourism minister, Andrea Barbour. “Country music holds a deep cultural connection with the province’s strong traditions of folk and storytelling and continues to play an important role in the province’s cultural identity and live music scene.”

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for the CCMA and for country music fans across Canada,” said Amy Jeninga, President, Canadian Country Music Association. “Bringing Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards to Newfoundland and Labrador for the very first time is a milestone opportunity. St. John’s offers an extraordinary mix of culture, music, scenery, and hospitality that makes it the perfect setting for this nationally celebrated event. We know artists, delegates, and fans from coast to coast to coast will embrace the energy and spirit of this province.”

The CCMA Awards and Country Music Week represent one of Canada’s premier music industry events, bringing together artists, fans, industry leaders, and media from across the country and beyond while generating significant tourism, cultural, and economic impact for the host region.

From live music venues and historic streets to rugged coastlines and unforgettable kitchen parties, the St. John’s region offers visitors an authentic and distinctly Canadian experience. The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors and national media attention while creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses, artists, tourism operators, and communities throughout the province.

“Destination St. John’s is proud to partner in bringing one of Canada’s premier music events to our region,” said Paul Bugge, CEO, Destination St. John’s. “Hosting the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week is a tremendous opportunity to elevate St. John’s on the national stage while creating significant tourism and economic impact for our local businesses, hospitality sector, and communities. This is exactly the type of event that leaves a lasting legacy for a destination.”

Country Music Week 2027 will feature a full schedule of programming, including live performances, songwriter showcases, fan experiences, industry events, and the nationally broadcast CCMA Awards at Mary Brown’s Centre.