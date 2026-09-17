Police searching for man involved in Kilbride assault

Local News, News September 17th, 2026

After a post to Facebook Wednesday evening (September 16), the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed to NTV News that they’re investigating a report of an assault in the Kilbride area that occurred on Tuesday, September 15.

The RNC did not confirm the nature of the assault, but in this Facebook post, ‘Kilbride Neighbourhood’ said that on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., a woman was physically attacked and sexually assaulted on her property by a man with a weapon.

In the post, it says the suspect disguised himself by wearing pantyhose over his face. The RNC has not confirmed if this information is true, but did say they’re investigating a report of an assault, and that the suspect remains at large.

Officers including police dog services, a drone operator, and forensic identification services were deployed as part of the investigation. The RNC says investigators continue to support the complainant and gather information to determine the events of that night. In the meantime, the RNC says they have increased police presence in the area, and officers continue to canvas for information or video footage to support the investigation.

The RNC further stated that there is no general risk to public safety at this time, but as a precaution, is reminding members of the public to remain vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.