Police investigating homicide in Sheshatshiu, one man arrested and charged

Justice, News May 28th, 2026

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of one person after police responded to a complaint of an assault in Sheshatshiu Wednesday night. John Joseph Nuna, 29, is currently in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and assault.

Wednesday evening, Sheshatshiu RCMP responded to an urgent complaint of an assault at a local residence. A second victim, suffering from serious injuries, was located by investigators. She was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect was at the scene when police arrived and was immediately taken into custody. John Joesph Nuna, 29, has been charged with second degree murder and assault, and is expected to make an initial appearance in provincial court today (May 28, 2026).

The RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed control of the investigation, and investigators will arrive in the community today. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section has also been engaged.

The suspect and the victims are known to one another. There is currently no known risk to public safety.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the community over the next few days as officers with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are in the community continuing the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified and the investigation is continuing