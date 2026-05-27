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Ontario Man Reported Missing From Corner Brook Found Deceased, No Foul Play Suspected

News

On Tuesday, May 26th, RNC on the west coast were searching for a missing Ontario man who was reported missing from the Corner Brook area. Shortly before midnight that same day, police issued an update that the 35-year old was located deceased, with no foul play suspected. RNC express their sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends, and would like to thank Deer Lake Search and Rescue, the RCMP, Canadian Helicopters, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for their assistance.

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