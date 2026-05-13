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C.B.S. man charged with sexual violence against youth

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man in connection with sexual violence upon youth in Conception Bay South.

On Feb. 2, Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of sexual violence against a youth at a home in Manuels. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate. A 45-year-old male was charged with:

  • Sexual Assault
  • Sexual Interference
  • Making Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material
  • Possessing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Through the course of the investigation, and the seizure and examination of a number of devices, additional charges have since been laid. They include:

·         Voyeurism

·         Possessing Child Pornography

·         Making Child Pornography

The 45-year-old was held to appear in court. His name cannot be reported due to a court-imposed publication ban. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.

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