C.B.S. man charged with sexual violence against youth

Justice, News May 13th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man in connection with sexual violence upon youth in Conception Bay South.

On Feb. 2, Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of sexual violence against a youth at a home in Manuels. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate. A 45-year-old male was charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Making Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Possessing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material

Through the course of the investigation, and the seizure and examination of a number of devices, additional charges have since been laid. They include:

· Voyeurism

· Possessing Child Pornography

· Making Child Pornography

The 45-year-old was held to appear in court. His name cannot be reported due to a court-imposed publication ban. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

All survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Members of the CASA Unit are available to speak with anyone that has information or questions. With a trauma-informed focus, officers educate and inform survivors of their legal and investigative options while also directing them to appropriate resources based on their individual situation or needs.