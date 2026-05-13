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Brad Gushue named high-performance director for USA Curling

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Newfoundland and Labrador curling legend Brad Gushue has taken a job with USA Curling.

Gushue will oversee the organization’s high-performance strategy, athlete development pathways, and national team operations, USA Curling announced in a news release. The news comes after Gushue retired from competitive curling, capping a career that included six Brier titles, a world championship, and Olympic gold and bronze medals for Canada.

“This role felt like a natural fit, and positions like this don’t come along all that often in the sport of curling,” Gushue said in the news release. “It is an opportunity to stay close to the sport and make a meaningful impact in a new way. I’m excited to work alongside athletes and coaches to help them reach their full potential. Curling is a close-knit, international community, and I’m proud to play a part in strengthening it and driving the sport forward.” 

As the High Performance Director, Gushue will collaborate closely with athletes, coaches, and support staff to align practice and training systems, identify talent, introduce additional sport science, and guide competition planning across the men’s, women’s, mixed doubles, wheelchair, and junior programs. His mandate includes expanding the athlete pipeline, advancing coach education, and building a high-performance culture that delivers podium results at world championships and Olympic Games.

“I’m energized by the opportunities,” added Gushue. “The United States has an exciting talent pool and the strong performances across all disciplines at the Olympics and Paralympics have generated momentum. I look forward to working with the players, coaches, and staff to build a world-class system—one that is centered on performance, accountability, and athlete well-being.”

Gushue will remain based in Newfoundland and Labrador while fulfilling his responsibilities in the role. His focus in the first few weeks will be on athlete conversations, the development of program objectives, and planning for next season.

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