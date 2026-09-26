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One person taken into custody following late-night crash in St. John’s

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One person was seen in police custody following a collision in the centre of St. John’s late Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to Mayor Avenue, near its intersection with Calver Street. A northbound vehicle had collided with a parked car, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. One person was taken into police custody at the scene. That individual was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries not believed to be serious. Reports from the scene also suggest a second occupant of the car ran from the scene on foot.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a parked car on Mayor Avenue late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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