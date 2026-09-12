Emergency crews called to search waters off Cape Spear

Local News, News September 12th, 2026

Emergency personnel from multiple agencies were called to Cape Spear on Friday evening after reports of people in the water.

Members from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD), Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), and NL Health Services descended on Cape Spear at about 8:30 p.m.. Ed Sears, Platoon Chief with SJRFD, stated they were initially called after two people believed they saw at least two people in the water. The RNC deployed drones in an attempt to locate anyone in the water, and also ensured the owners of all vehicles in the parking lot were accounted-for.

The offshore support vessel Skandi Vinland was also tasked to aid in the search, using bright search lights and deploying two fast rescue craft.

After approximately an hour searching, all land personnel left the scene.

The RNC have since returned to Cape Spear, assisted by the Rovers Search and Rescue and Canadian Coast Guard, to continue a daylight search.

The scene at Cape Spear on Friday evening, after it was believed that people were spotted in the water. (Earl Noble / NTV News)