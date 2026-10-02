No serious injuries after dump truck collides with pickup truck

Local News, News October 2nd, 2026

There were no serious injuries to report following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck early Friday evening in St. John’s.

At about 5:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to a portion of Thorburn Road, just east of the Outer Ring Road. A collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck had resulted in the smaller vehicle coming to rest partially in a ditch. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of the pickup may have been attempting to pass the dump truck, which was also towing a trailer, as the truck was turning left.

The driver of the pickup truck was assessed at the scene by paramedics. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

The collision caused a closure of the road in the immediate area for a short while.

Video from the scene of a collision on Thorburn Road early Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)