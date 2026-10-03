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Newfoundland and Labrador athlete wins big on international stage

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An athlete from this province has returned home a world champion following a remarkable run in Austria.

Hady Ghoniem competed for Team Canada at the WMAC World Championships, winning gold in kick light and silver in K-1. Ghoniem, representing Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada, reached the podium twice on the world stage. Ghoniem trains at Rock Athletics in Mount Pearl under coach Robbie Wiseman. He’s a four-time Canadian national champion and an eight-time national medalist.

When he’s not training or competing, Ghoniem is a full-time psychology student at Memorial University.

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