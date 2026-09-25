Nearly 1,500 participants expected at 10th Annual Polka Dot Trot supporting cancer care

News September 25th, 2026

Nearly 1,500 participants are expected to gather at Paradise Park on Sunday for the Cancer Care Foundation’s 10th annual Polka Dot Trot, their signature community fundraising event in support of cancer care across the province.

The event will bring together cancer patients, survivors, families, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters to honour loved ones, celebrate survivorship, and raise funds to enhance cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Now celebrating its 10th year in the St. John’s Metro region, the Polka Dot Trot has become Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest community fundraising event in support of cancer care. Funds raised help support cancer patient programs, treatment equipment, continuing professional education initiatives, and other priorities that directly benefit cancer patients throughout the province. The inaugural West Coast Polka Dot Trot took place last weekend in Corner Brook and raised over $102,000 for cancer care.

Event Details

What: Cancer Care Foundation’s Polka Dot Trot

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Time: Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Paradise Park, 28 McNamara Drive, Paradise, NL