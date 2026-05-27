Natuashish RCMP stop same vehicle twice, two impaired drivers arrested within 15 hours

Justice, News May 27th, 2026

Two impaired drivers – found behind the wheel of the same motor vehicle – were charged by RCMP in Natuashish for impaired driving over the weekend, after officers stopped that vehicle twice in just under a 15-hour period.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday May 23, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the community. Officers located the described vehicle off the roadway in the area of Benuen Street. The driver, 24-year-old Anita Pokue, was located at the scene. She showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

She was later released and is expected to appear in provincial court in July 2026 to answer to a Criminal Code charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Less than 15-hours later – the following morning – on Sunday May 24, just after 3:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Katshinak Street. Officers arrived on scene to find the same vehicle from the Saturday afternoon off the road and in the ditch.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Annette Pokue, who displayed signs of impairment and was arrested without incident.