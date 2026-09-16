Natuashish RCMP charge two after liquor intercepted entering dry community

News September 16th, 2026

Natuashish RCMP has charged two individuals under the Liquor Control Act after Community Safety Officers intercepted concealed liquor entering the community.

On September 8, Natuashish RCMP officers assisted Community Safety Officers (CSOs) checking the bags of arriving ferry passengers. The CSOs located and confiscated a quantity of liquor concealed in the bags of two passengers, with an estimated street value of $4,800.

The liquor had been removed from its original packaging, and transferred into new containers.

Natuashish RCMP charged 45-year-old Lloyd Rich and 41-year-old Maryann Rich, both of Natuashish, under the Liquor Control Act. The pair are scheduled to appear in court in November 2026.

Alcohol is prohibited in Natuashish, pursuant to a band by-law enacted under the Indian Act. Bringing alcohol into the community undermines local efforts to reduce alcohol-related harm and presents significant public safety concerns.

Natuashish RCMP continues to work with Community Safety Officers and community leadership to disrupt the illegal supply of alcohol and support community safety.

Anyone with information about the illegal transportation or sale of alcohol or drugs into Natuashish is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900.