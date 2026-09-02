Hilroy apologizes for error that left Newfoundland and Cape Breton off map of Canada

Business, News September 2nd, 2026

Well-known exercise book manufacturer Hilroy has apologized for a production error that left Newfoundland and Cape Breton off the map on the cover of some of its workbooks.

“Hilroy has been part of Canadian classrooms for over 100 years, and the map on that cover is something our team has always been proud of — which is exactly why getting it wrong stings,” the company posted on Facebook.

“A production error left Newfoundland and Cape Breton off the map on our glossy cover design. That’s our mistake, and we’re sorry. We’ve stopped distribution of the affected item, we’re correcting the artwork, and anyone who bought one can reach us via our web site accobrandscanada.com for a replacement or refund. To everyone who spotted it: you’re right and thank you for telling us.”

Premier Tony Wakeham posted about the mishap on social media.

“You can leave Newfoundland off an exercise book, but you can’t erase us,” he wrote. “Hilroy will never take away our identity, our history, or our place on the map.”