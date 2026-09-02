Province to replace defibrillators in schools across Newfoundland and Labrador that are soon expiring

News September 2nd, 2026

The province is now working to replace defibrillators in schools across Newfoundland and Labrador that could soon be expiring.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation partnered with the province in 2020 to supply AED’s to each school in Newfoundland and Labrador. Now, the province is taking over, to replace the devices that are soon expiring.

Education Minister Paul Dinn says it’s one of the initiatives in the provincial governments ‘Safe and Caring Schools’ act. Dinn says these devices have already been used in a number of schools across the province, and have been life-saving.

Katie Greene, senior vice-president, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, at the Heart and Stroke Foundation. She explained that an AED is a safe, easy-to-use portable device that can deliver a shock to restart a heart if needed.

