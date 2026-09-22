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National Tree Day tree planting event taking place in Shea Heights on Wednesday

News

An outdoor tree planting ceremony to celebrate National Tree Day is taking place in Shea Heights on Wednesday morning.

Representatives from the City of St. John’s, Tree Canada, Bowring Park Foundation, Newfoundland Power, BMO and students from St. John Bosco Elementary will be in attendance. The event will go ahead rain or shine.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of National Tree Day. 

National Tree Day is an opportunity for Canadians to appreciate the great benefits that trees provide us – clean air, wildlife habitat, reduced energy demands and opportunities to connect with nature. 

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