News November 17th, 2026

The national emergency public alerting system Alert Ready is scheduled to issue an emergency test message through television, radio and compatible wireless devices tomorrow, Wednesday at 9:55 a.m. (NST) and 9:25 a.m. (AST) in most of Labrador.

Some residents will not receive the test alert on their wireless device due to compatibility, LTE network connection, cell tower coverage, device software and/or settings. Check your phone’s compatibility here.

Alert Ready is a partnership of federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, the broadcasting industry, wireless service providers, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and weather information and media company Pelmorex. This partnership ensures Canadians receive immediate emergency alerts so they can take appropriate safety actions.

In 2025, the Alert Ready system distributed 931 emergency alerts across Canada, 12 of which were in Newfoundland and Labrador.