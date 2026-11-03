Construction safety conference to feature powerful keynote from workplace accident survivor

News November 3rd, 2026

A powerful story of survival and workplace safety will take centre stage at the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Safety Association’s (NLCSA) Health and Safety Conference this week in St. John’s. The conference, set for Thursday at the Emera Innovation Exchange on Signal Hill Campus, features keynote speaker Curtis Weber.

Weber is sharing his remarkable story of surviving a near-fatal workplace incident at just 17 years old and the 15-year journey that followed, as he became an advocate for safer workplaces.

His presentation will focus on the importance of workplace safety, injury prevention and the need to change safety culture to prevent similar tragedies.

Government greetings are scheduled for 8:45 a.m., with Weber’s keynote address set for 12:30 p.m.

The annual conference brings attention to the importance of creating safer workplaces across Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly in the construction industry, where injury prevention and safety awareness remain critical priorities.