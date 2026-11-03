U.S. midterm elections put President Donald Trump’s second term to the test

News, Politics November 3rd, 2026

Americans head to the polls today in midterm elections that could reshape control of Congress and serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term. The results will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress or Democrats gain ground, possibly providing a check on Trump’s use of executive power.

On the campaign’s final day, Trump defended his administration’s tariffs and economic policies, claiming the country was experiencing the best economy ever. He also criticized Democrats, accusing the party of being extreme and dangerous.

However, Republicans have faced growing voter dissatisfaction over rising fuel prices, inflation and the unpopular war with Iran. Polls have shown a decline in Trump’s approval ratings as voters express concerns about the cost of living and the direction of the country.

The election outcome will have major implications for the remainder of Trump’s presidency and the balance of power in Washington.

NTV News is following the story and will have more throughout the day.