NEWS

News

Smoke advisory for Terra Nova National Park

News

Parks Canada is advising the public and motorists travelling along road routes within Terra Nova National Park that smoke may be
visible in the area between today and Sunday. Weather permitting, Parks Canada will be burning brush accumulated as part of regular park operations in Terra Nova National Park.

Smoke may be visible in the Northwest River area in the park during this time. For further information, please contact Terra Nova National Park at (709) 533-2801.

Related Articles

Operations suspended at Corner Brook Civic Centre after city locks out workers
Read more
Twillingate RCMP seizes uninsured ATV during Summerford patrols
Read more
Arrest warrant issued for Janice Ikkusek
Read more
Back to top