Smoke advisory for Terra Nova National Park

News November 3rd, 2026

Parks Canada is advising the public and motorists travelling along road routes within Terra Nova National Park that smoke may be

visible in the area between today and Sunday. Weather permitting, Parks Canada will be burning brush accumulated as part of regular park operations in Terra Nova National Park.

Smoke may be visible in the Northwest River area in the park during this time. For further information, please contact Terra Nova National Park at (709) 533-2801.