St. John’s Port Authority appoints new CEO

News November 3rd, 2026

The St. John’s Port Authority has appointed Adam Stanley as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment follows a search led by the Authority’s Board of Directors.

As CEO, Stanley will work closely with the Board, employees, Port users, government and the community to guide the organization’s strategic priorities and support the continued development of the Port.

The Authority says Stanley brings more than 25 years of experience in marine operations and infrastructure projects through senior leadership roles with Cenovus Energy. Stanley holds a Master of Maritime Management and a Bachelor of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering from Memorial University.

Stanley began the role on November 2.