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Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after evening crash in Torbay

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The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital on Thursday evening after losing control and crashing in Torbay.

At about 7:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of the Kevin Parsons Highway and Indian Meal Line. When personnel arrived they found a man lying in the roadway being tended-to by witnesses and passers-by. Reports from the scene indicate the operator of a motorcycle lost control of the bike while turning onto the Highway, crashing to the ground. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage.

The driver of the bike was taken to hospital with injuries not believed at the time to be serious in nature. Traffic moving through the intersection was slowed for a time.

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