News, Politics November 27th, 2026

Lloyd Parrott, Minister of Energy and Mines will travel to London, U.K., next week to participate in two conferences taking place during London Mining Week 2026. On Nov. 29, he will participate in a panel discussion titled “Atlantic Canada’s Mineral Moment: Opportunities, Investment and Growth” at the International Metals Symposium.

From December 1 to 3, he will attend Resourcing Tomorrow, Europe’s largest international mining, energy, and investment conference. On December 3, he will participate in panel discussion at the conference titled “Should Iron Ore be a Critical Mineral?”.

London Mining Week is an annual coordinated week of global mining conferences, investor meetings, workshops, and policy discussions held in London, UK.