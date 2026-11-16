Eligible N.L. families set to receive one-time $500 payment per child

News, Politics November 16th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham today announced the new Family Affordability Benefit, a one-time payment of $500 per child tax-free for eligible families throughout the province.

The Family Affordability Benefit will provide more than $38 million in direct support to approximately 46,500 families and 77,000 children across Newfoundland and Labrador, helping parents and caregivers with the rising cost of raising a family.

Every family receiving the Canada Child Benefit with children under the age of 18 will receive $500 per eligible child through the Family Affordability Benefit.

The Department of Finance will begin issuing payments by cheque before the end of the year. Eligible families must file their 2025 income tax return and apply for the Canada Child Benefit by December 31, 2026, if not already receiving the benefit, to qualify for payment.