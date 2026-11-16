Former provincial cabinet minister Lloyd Matthews passes away at 83

News, Politics November 16th, 2026

Former provincial cabinet minister Lloyd Matthews passed away Saturday at the age of 83.

Matthews served as the MHA for St. John’s North from 1993 to 2003. He was first appointed to cabinet in 1994 and served in multiple portfolios in the Clyde Wells and Brian Tobin administrations.

“Raised on the Experimental Farm on the outskirts of St. John’s, Lloyd enjoyed a wonderful childhood,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He met his soulmate and partner in life Jean at the age of 20, and they started their family and building a life together. He began his career at the Bank of Montreal in the Confederation Building, where he would ironically end his career decades later in a Minister’s Office.

“As a young man, Lloyd embraced his entrepreneurial spirit and started a woodworking company and eventually founded Provincial Wood Products – a local family business that continues to thrive more than 4 decades later. He also knew the value of giving back to the community and served on School Boards and numerous charitable boards including among others The Gideons, St. John’s Clean and Beautiful, Teen Challenge and he served as a founding member of The Children’s Wish Foundation.

“This work propelled Lloyd into a life in public service, winning election to the Provincial Legislature three times and serving as the Minister of several portfolios. Lloyd excelled at having a practical mind for public policy; but he also achieved something much more intangible – a deep respect among colleagues of all political stripes and the people of the province. He was widely regarded as a true gentleman.”

Premier Tony Wakeham posted a statement on Facebook Sunday, paying tribute to Matthews.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Lloyd Matthews, former MHA and Cabinet minister,” Wakeham wrote. “Thank you for your years of public service to our province. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him.”

Donations are gratefully accepted to the Parkinsons Society of Newfoundland and Labrador.