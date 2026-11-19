News November 19th, 2026

The Fisheries and Marine Institute, Memorial University is hosting an open house on this evening for interested high school students, parents/guardians and future undergraduate students.

The event is happening at the Fisheries and Marine Institute’s Ridge Road campus from 5-7 p.m. in the main cafeteria.

With more than 20 interactive booths, the Marine Institute open house offers prospective students, parents and digital creators a chance to discover exciting career pathways, explore academic programs, connect with faculty and staff, learn about admissions and student financial assistance and experience what campus life at MI is all about.

The Fisheries and Marine Institute will also offer attendees a chance to win a $1,000 tuition voucher.