St. John’s International Airport receives Energy NL’s Innovation in Environmental Sustainability Award

News November 5th, 2026

St. John’s International Airport has proudly received the Innovation in Environmental Sustainability Award during Energy NL’s Industry Achievement Award Gala.

This award recognizes an Energy NL member that has achieved success through the development and implementation of an innovative product, technology, process, program, or policy, which has or will benefit the Newfoundland and Labrador energy industry by reducing its environmental footprint and helping the industry achieve net

zero by 2050.

“Receiving the Innovation in Environmental Sustainability Award is a tremendous honour,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, SJIA. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and supports our strategic goal of becoming a

leader in environmental stewardship. While we are proud of the progress we have made, we know there is more work ahead as best practices evolve. This award also belongs to our tenants, partners and broader airport community, whose collective efforts

are helping build a more sustainable future.”



SJIA’s sustainability efforts are guided by a comprehensive approach to carbon management, emissions reduction and environmental stewardship. In December 2025, SJIA published its Carbon Management Plan, which outlines both immediate energy reduction initiatives and long-term decarbonization objectives to guide the airport’s sustainability efforts in the years ahead.