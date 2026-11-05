Two best friends raise over $200,000 for Easter Seals NL

Inspiring NL, News November 5th, 2026

It was a year ago when we first brought you the story of Seth Hyde and Matthew Squires, two best friends who set off on a mission to raise funds for Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador, while also spreading awareness about inclusion.

Together they started a fundraiser called Seth & Matty’s Hat Trick Campaign to help raise money for Phase 3 of the Easter Seals Park Project. It started off with a few hats and shirts but quickly, the campaign gained lots of local traction. Now, the duo has raised over $200,000 for Easter Seals NL.

Seth and Matty met in school, but it was Easter Seals where their friendship truly blossomed, and that’s why it’s so important to both of them to give back to the organization.

The Seth & Matty’s store is now reopened with a new variety of apparel and colours to choose from. You can find what you’re looking for here: https://sethandmattyshattrick2026.itemorder.com/shop/home/

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have the full follow up story with Seth and Matty tonight on NTV’s Inspiring NL.