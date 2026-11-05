Province rolling out $500,000 winter fuel subsidy for northern and isolated Labrador communities

News November 5th, 2026

The province has announced a $500,000 fuel subsidy to support residents in seven Labrador communities.

The one-time subsidy will be offered to residents living in Rigolet, Hopedale, Postville, Nain, Makkovik, Natuashish and Black Tickle.

The affordability measure will be provided as a point-of-sale subsidy, meaning when stove oil is sold in these communities, residents will purchase it at a reduced price, matching the lowest available price in Labrador.

The province says the subsidy is in recognition of the unique challenges faced by northern and isolated communities to access heating fuel during the winter fuel price freeze.

For residents in Natuashish, the subsidy will be administered through the Natuashish Band Council.

Black Tickle, the only southern Labrador community to receive the subsidy, has been included in recognition of the significant transportation and supply challenges faced by residents.