Justice

Justice

Lewisporte RCMP asking for assistance locating missing person Geoffrey Walle

Justice, News

Lewisporte RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Geoffrey Walle.

Walle was last seen on the evening of August 10, 2026 at a residence in Lewisporte. Police and loved ones are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’7” tall and 181 lbs, with short grey hair and blue eyes. Walle was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be operating a red Honda quad.

Anyone with information about Geoffrey Walle’s current location is asked to contact the Lewisporte RCMP detachment as soon as possible at (709) 535-8637 or call 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP).

Related Articles

RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired driver
Read more
Clarenville RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating stolen vehicle
Read more
RNC appealing for information following hit-and-run collision
Read more
Province says progress being made on public safety concerns in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Read more
RNC upgrades charges following death of six-year-old injured in pedestrian collision, funeral service today
Read more
Justice Minister visiting Labrador with RCMP
Read more
Back to top