Lewisporte RCMP asking for assistance locating missing person Geoffrey Walle

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

Lewisporte RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Geoffrey Walle.

Walle was last seen on the evening of August 10, 2026 at a residence in Lewisporte. Police and loved ones are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’7” tall and 181 lbs, with short grey hair and blue eyes. Walle was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He may be operating a red Honda quad.

Anyone with information about Geoffrey Walle’s current location is asked to contact the Lewisporte RCMP detachment as soon as possible at (709) 535-8637 or call 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP).